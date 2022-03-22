Teddy Colin Green

Teddy Colin Green, age 62, passed away on March 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on August 7, 1959 in Waynesville, NC to Sydney Greene and Sarah Katherine Ammons Greene of Waynesville, NC.

Teddy served in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1981. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Haywood county and began a lengthy career as a phone technician and cable splicer for several telephone companies. He worked for Verizon as a Switch Technician for a further 17 years before retiring in November 2015.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his siblings, Timothy Clifford Greene of Deale, MD, Michael Kevin Greene of Waynesville, NC, and Elsa Ellen Greene of Waynesville, NC and his nieces and nephew, Paige Greene, Jennifer Greene, and Joshua Greene.

Teddy will be long remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

Immediate services are private. A military funeral will occur at a later date to be determined.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.