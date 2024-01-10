Harvey Barnes III

BOWIE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in late December. The suspect is 18-year-old Harvey Barnes III of Upper Marlboro. He’s accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Timothy Emmanuel Jones of Washington, DC.

On December 28, 2023, at approximately 3:05 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of St. Michaels Drive in the unincorporated section of Bowie. Officers located Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. The victim and suspect had mutual acquaintances.

Barnes is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0077364.