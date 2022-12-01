LOTHIAN, Md. – On November 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm, Southern District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Rd.

The investigation revealed two dark colored four wheeled ATV’s were crossing Mount Zion Marlboro Rd in an eastbound direction from a private driveway. A 2017 Honda Civic travelling southbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Rd struck the second ATV.

The impact ejected the driver of the second ATV. The Honda came to a controlled stop and the second ATV came to rest on the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the second ATV sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The first ATV was able to cross the roadway and was not struck.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1: Honda ATV No registration

Driver: 16-year-old female, Lothian, MD – Life-threatening injuries

Vehicle 2: 2017 HONDA MD Reg: 2EV0241

Driver/Owner: Julia Elaine Oughtin, Female 61-years old, Lothian, MD – Not injured