Teen Killed, Two Others Injured After Head-On Collision Involving Stolen Kia From Charles County

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Clinton on Friday. The deceased driver is 15-year-old Shaun Shelton of Accokeek.

On January 5, 2024, at approximately 12:30 pm, officers responded to a collision involving a minivan and a pickup truck in the area of Piscataway Road and King Gallahan Court. Shelton was driving the minivan and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A teenage passenger in the minivan suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed Shelton was driving the Kia Sedona minivan in the wrong direction in the southbound lane of Piscataway Road when he collided head-on with the pickup truck. The minivan had been reported stolen earlier in the day out of Charles County.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0001129.