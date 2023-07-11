Terry Marvin Crowe

Terry M. Crowe, 76, of Leonardtown, passed at his home on July 6, 2023.

Terry was born on January 14, 1947, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, to William Crowe and Irene Clayton Crowe. After completing high school, Terry enlisted in the US Navy and relocated to St. Mary’s County, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic at Pax River. After his honorable discharge in 1974, Terry was a Federal Marshall at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, and also served as the base Game Warden for many years. After retirement from the federal government Terry provided security for the Presidential helicopter program. A community-minded person, Terry was also an active member of the Lexington Park volunteer rescue squad member, where he was an Assistant Chief.

Terry is survived by the love of his life Elizabeth of Leonardtown, MD; his sons Carl (JoLecia) of Frostburg, MD, Bob (Cyndi) of St. Johns, Indiana; Earl (June) of Houston, Texas, and daughter Robin (Frank) of Charlotte Hall, MD. Terry was a loving “Pop-Pop” to 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth, his son, John (Ginni), formally of California, MD.

Terry enjoyed spending time at The Club, a resort located on Lake Gaston in Gasburg, VA. Terry also enjoyed watching a good Western and reading books about the Vietnam War. He also loved spending time with his extended family, including Tracy Hunley and family of Leonardtown, MD, and Mary Longfield of Lexington Park, MD, who has been a lifelong family friend whom Terry loved like a daughter.

While Terry left us too soon, his impact will be felt for years to come. He lived well, loved much, generously gave his time and money, served his country and community with distinction, and asked for nothing in return. His sage wisdom, quick wit, sly smile, and big heart will be missed by everyone who loved him.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Life Celebration Service celebrated by Family at 1:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you give a donation to the Lexington Park volunteer rescue squad in Terry’s memory. Donations can be made online at www.lpvrs.org.

