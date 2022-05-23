LEONARDTOWN, Md. – There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert and Dorchester counties Monday, June 6, 2022, at noon.

This test will include a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system.

If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune in to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency may make all the difference when seconds count.

To learn about disasters and hazards in your county and how to be prepared, visit:

www.calvertcountymd.gov/101/Emergency-Management

dorchestercountymd.com/emergency-management-division/

stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/