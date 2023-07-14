CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of the “Get Real” podcast, camera crew JJ Atchison and Katie Callander temporarily took over as hosts to discuss why young people are increasingly leaving Southern Maryland.

The show’s regular hosts, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, were missed, but Atchison and Callander did not let their absence dampen the enthusiasm as they delved into the subject. Joined by Alex Codella, a New Jersey resident who had previously interned at The BayNet, offered his unique perspective as an outsider.

The conversation started with Atchison asking Codella about his thoughts on Southern Maryland as a newcomer. Codella shared his appreciation for the area’s distinctive character, influenced by its proximity to Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay.

He remarked, “It definitely has its own unique energy, which is interesting. I definitely have never really felt this specific kind of way about an area before.”

As the conversation progressed, the hosts delved further into Codella’s experiences living outside of New York City. Codella compared his close proximity to the city the same as Southern Maryland’s proximity to DC.

He said, “I feel like it’s natural for people to want to go away from the area they grew up in… New Jersey is a great place to live, but NYC is not necessarily something that I’m going to all the time.”

The group found common ground that entertainment and job opportunities are the main factors in deciding whether to stay in Southern Maryland.

Atchison expressed his frustration with local entertainment, noting the limited options available for individuals that do not partake in alcohol consumption, such as himself.

While Callander posed a different opinion, highlighting the diverse range of outdoor activities and festivals available in southern Maryland. She emphasized the need to find like-minded individuals to make one’s own fun.

Finally, the discussion shifted to career growth and job opportunities. Atchison, who aspires to pursue a career in on-air personality and creative roles, highlighted the lack of suitable prospects in Southern Maryland. He explained, “In order for me to achieve those [aspirations], I need to get out… I know for a fact it’s not here.”

The podcast interview shed light on the perspectives of young individuals contemplating their future in Southern Maryland. It explored the challenges of finding entertainment options that align with their interests and the limited career prospects in the region.

While some participants expressed the importance of making their own fun and exploring local opportunities, others remained resolute in their belief that their ambitions lie beyond the confines of Southern Maryland.

Watch the full episode to get a further look into the cost of living and the pressure to find higher-paying jobs: https://youtu.be/9W_UxvUCn6E

_

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!