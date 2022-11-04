The BayNet Podcast “Get Real With Chris & Mark” Discusses Suicide Awareness

SOLOMONS, Md. –988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline | Hours: Available 24 hours | Languages: English, Spanish | Help is available. Speak with someone today.

On this week’s episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” they recap the story of Tanya Washington, an employee of TheBayNet.com, who recently helped save a man from jumping off the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons.

On September 19, 2022, Washington was carpooling two passengers when she noticed a young man walking on the bridge. She decided to turn around to make sure the young man was safe. After talking to the young man, Tanya was able to assist him in seeking help.

You can view the full story here: https://thebaynet.com/local-hero-saves-man-from-jumping-off-thomas-johnson-bridge/

“What’s really interesting is that she was able to drive all the way off the bridge and all the way back, and nobody else stopped,” Mark said in response to the story.

On the podcast, Chris and Mark speak on how every life is valuable as they offer a helping hand.

“I just want to say, if you are struggling or you have an issue right now, reach out. Call 988. Call us, tell us. We’ll find the right people,” Chris said.

Chris and Mark end the episode by bringing up community talk that a barrier needs to be in place on the bridge.

“I was able to use some of my resources to reach out to some folks in Annapolis to say, ‘hey, what are you guys gonna do about this?’ and the answer was, ‘well, we’ve determined that it’s not really worth the money to add something to the exisiting bridge,” Mark said.

“I was provided with a report that was created and provided to the special committee within Annapolis that was reviewing this exact matter, and the report stated that without reasonable doubt that placing a barrier on any bridge prevents suicide,” Mark continued.

“The General Assembly needs to get real. They need to get it. At this point, we need to make a change there and do something that’s important and impactful instead of something that’s not,” Chris said.

Mark’s final remark was, “If you see someone that even might slightly be in distress, stop. Stop and talk to them. Because at the end of the day, that’s what it takes to save a life.”

