CALIFORNIA, Md. – The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! Our mission is to keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the region. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Plans Released For A Residential/Commercial Project In Solomons
- Pedestrian Hit By Car, Flown To Trauma Center
- One Injured After Head-On Collision In Port Tobacco
- Waldorf Man Shot In Abdomen, Police Investigating
- Officer Suspended Without Pay After Charged With Theft At Anne Arundel Animal Care And Control Center
- Body Of Adult Male Located In Mattawoman Creek; Possibly Missing 25-Year-Old Man
- 69-Year-Old Great Mills Man Killed In Fatal Crash
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com