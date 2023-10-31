LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As the veil between the worlds grows thin this Halloween season, we embark on a spine-tingling journey through time and the eerie confines of Leonardtown’s Old Jail Museum, a place steeped in history and paranormal intrigue. Join us, Alex, Katie, and JJ from the BayNet, along with Mike and Ethan from Charm City and Wulf Paranormal, as we delve into the chilling mysteries of this “paranormal hot spot,” resurrecting forgotten tales of the past.

The Old Jail Museum, shrouded in an aura of spectral whispers and mysterious occurrences, beckons those who seek to unravel the puzzles within its walls. Armed with an array of ghost-hunting equipment, including spirit boxes, REM Pods, a music box, and a daring Estes Method experiment, our team set out to confront the supernatural.

During their night of exploration, one investigator claimed to have witnessed a ghostly apparition on the desolate front lawn, sparking our curiosity even further. But these otherworldly encounters are not mere luck; they are intrinsically linked to the grim history of the Old Jail Museum.

Built in 1876 and in use until 1945, this granite block and brick structure retains its original upstairs cells, where prisoners were once segregated by gender and race, with the jailkeeper’s quarters downstairs. Today, the building serves as a visitor center and is a National Park Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site, a testament to its rich historical significance.

The dark history of this historic landmark continues to have a significant impact today due to a troubling event on June 17, 1887, which left a lasting mark on Leonardtown’s history.

Benjamin Hance, a young African-American male accused of assaulting a white woman while visiting the town, found himself dragged from his cell by an angry mob. The mob’s fury culminated in a horrifying act, as they lynched Hance just north of Leonardtown. This chilling episode remains the only documented lynching in St. Mary’s County, as verified by the Maryland Archives.

The very cell where Hance was incarcerated now holds a chilling relic—an unassuming jar filled with soil from the very tree under which Hance met his tragic end. It serves as a haunting reminder of the anguish and injustice that unfolded within these walls.

The Old Jail Museum’s grim history and the supernatural encounters that transpire here make it a magnet for paranormal enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Those intrigued by the enigmatic world of the paranormal often seek out old, historic locations like this one, hoping to connect with the past and unearth secrets long buried in time.

This Halloween, you’re invited to peer through the veil of time and explore the spectral secrets hidden within the Old Jail Museum’s chilling confines. Join us in our quest to uncover the otherworldly mysteries that continue to haunt this storied location. To witness the heart-pounding revelations of our investigators, don’t forget to watch the video at the top of this article. Halloween has never been so spine-tingling, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, Maryland, is where history and the supernatural converge.

For more information on the Old Jail Museum, visit their website and Facebook page.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com