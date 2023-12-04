The Newtowne Players Presents A Heartfelt Rendition Of The Classic 'Steel Magnolias' Just In Time For The Holidays

Credit: Sophie Campbell

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Historically speaking, the celebration of the feminine experience has often been overlooked by our culture as a whole. While our society has collectively made welcome strides within the last ten years toward its inclusion in our common discourse, the artistic space has always been a far more hospitable medium for it. The Newtowne Players (NTP) elevates this idea by incorporating an entirely female cast and crew into their latest production of the beloved classic Steel Magnolias.

Originally produced Off-Broadway in 1987 and later famously turned into an Academy Award-nominated film starring acting legends such as Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton, Steel Magnolias is a play written by Robert Harling that tells the story of six women in Louisiana in the 1980s as they navigate family, friendship, love, and loss over two years. Born out of Harling’s personal experiences of loss in his own family, a beautifully accurate portrait of the feminine community is depicted with comforting clarity through this story.

Credit: Sophie Campbell

The set design by NTP newcomer Gayle Nevis recreates a 1980s beauty salon that contains absolutely gorgeous aspects that make it definitively unique from other sets that I have seen used for this play before. The use of the loveseat at the back of the set and a decorative red room divider are a couple of the creative choices that allow it to feel like an entire salon that could be found in any small southern town. Nevis’ use of judiciously placed set decorations allows for an engaging level of visual depth that causes the story to fill the entirety of the Three Notch Theater and truly whisk the audience away to the authentic world of the narrative.

The ensemble of actresses who portray the six women in this show perform together with an effortless cohesiveness that is palpable from even the back row of the theater. They play off one another as if they’ve known each other forever and their accents are refreshingly faithful to the southern dialect. However, the three that I found to be of particular note are Rachel Fusco as Clairee Belcher, Allie Latham as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, and Ashley Pastorek as M’Lynn Eatenton.

Credit: Sophie Campbell

I’ve seen Fusco in a multitude of comedies over the years at NTP, but it is now my opinion that she is best suited for dramatic roles after witnessing her multifaceted performance as Clairee. From the moment she stepped onto the stage, it was as if she had mystically transformed into the character. The way she spoke, held herself and even moved about the stage stood in stark contrast to any of her prior work. I felt like I was getting to watch a brand new actress perform for the first time and it was quite a welcomed experience. With confidence, I believe this particular performance will mark a brilliant turning point for Fusco as an actress. Director Stacey Park has my utmost respect for discerning the potential within this talented actress and encouraging it to flourish.

Latham possesses a kind, young, and gentle spirit that is akin to watching a young Darryl Hannah circa Splash come to life on stage. Her energy as she drifts through Annelle’s complex character journey is interesting to observe and her adorable awkwardness further imbues the character with a charming essence. The way that she connects with each of the other characters feels truly real. It is my sincere prayer to the community theatre gods that she continues to grace the stages of Southern Maryland for many years to come.

Credit: Sophie Campbell

Conversely, Pastorek utterly rips your heart out during her final monologue at the end of the show that left nary a dry eye in the theater. Her interpretation of M’Lynne is one full of genuine maternal love and concern, even if it is at times misguided. I’ve seen actresses infuse the character with edges of malice before, but Pastorek manages to keep M’Lynne’s heart pure throughout. As the tears poured earnestly from her eyes and her voice struggled to stay level, I knew that this actress had fully committed to the truth of her character in a tragically beautiful manner.

Direction by Stacey Park is resiliently deliberate in every detail of her work. Her decision to utilize an entirely female cast and crew takes what is already a great play and transforms it into a truly magnificent one. The cohesive feminine energy within the production is empowering to behold and truly honors the original intent of the playwright. Park often chooses the road less traveled with her artistic choices in this production with how certain characters and lines are interpreted. Truvy’s (played by the lovely Nooreen Rahemtullah) bombastic energy has been toned down to increase her believability, Shelby’s (played by the wonderful Sarah Pollard) diabetic episode is not hyperbolized as is usually the tactless case in most productions, Ouiser’s (portrayed by the wonderful Alsion Dodges) thoughtfully complex moments, and every inch of the set it utilized instead of just being an empty backdrop for the script. I look forward to any future productions that her powerful creative direction helms.

Credit: Sophie Campbell

Steel Magnolias is a poetic reminder of the ferocity with which a community of women can support each other through the highs and lows of this life. This is a show for those who wish to be reminded of this beautiful connection while laughing and crying through a wonderful evening (or afternoon) in the theater. It is this writer’s hope that this production will remind you of what makes women so resiliently powerful – our strength.

The approximate run time is 2 hours and 20 minutes with one fifteen-minute intermission.

This show contains brief use of sensitive language and innuendos.

Credit: Sophie Campbell

Steel Magnolias will be playing at the Three Notch Theater at 21744 South Coral Drive Lexington Park, MD 20653 through December 17th, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit NTP’s website here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

Credit: Sophie Campbell

Credit: Sophie Campbell

Credit: Sophie Campbell