The Seahawk Men's Track And Field Team Soar At Alvernia Winter Invite

READING, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Reading, Pennsylvania to compete in the Alvernia Winter Invite. The Seahawks were one of 12 teams competing in the meet, including the hosting team Alvernia University.
How It Happened:
- First-year Collin Fitzgerald broke his previously set school record in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.17.
- Collin Fitzgerald continued his success in the 200 meter dash earning fifth place overall with a time of 23.43. Mason Layne also competed in this event for the Seahawks and earned 15th overall with a time of 24.39. Dominant Turner (25.68) and Bryson Brown (26.56) also competed in this event.
- Jake Robey earned 10th place overall for the Seahawks in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.74. Close behind was Zane Obi at 57.03, Aaron Morales at 58.29, and Markell Blake at 1:01.31.
- Junior Nate Norris placed 15th overall in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:13.78. Isaiah Ferebee was not far behind him with a time of 2:18.99.
- Michael Wade smashed his previously held school record for the one mile run with a time of 4:35.83. This performance earned him third overall.
- The squad of Michael Wade, Isaiah Ferebee, Nate Norris, and Zane Obi set the school record for the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:09.08. This performance earned them third overall.
- Zack Kralec earned second overall and broke his previously held school record in the pole vault with a height of 4.20 meters.
- Ty Tindal earned sixth place overall in the long jump with a distance of 6.04 meters.
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on January 26th when they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to compete in the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason University.