The Seahawk Men's Track And Field Team Soar At Alvernia Winter Invite

READING, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Reading, Pennsylvania to compete in the Alvernia Winter Invite. The Seahawks were one of 12 teams competing in the meet, including the hosting team Alvernia University.

How It Happened:

Up Next:

The Seahawks will be back in action on January 26th when they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to compete in the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason University.