Hoyer Releases Statement On Hamas Attack On Israel
WASHINGTON — Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement after Hamas’s vicious, unprovoked attack on Israel. “In a surprise and…
Converting To Clean Energy Depends On Transmission Line Buildout
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As Chesapeake Bay drainage states and the nation move to fulfill bold commitments to convert to renewable…
State Highway Administration Urges Drivers To Be Cautious This Autumn
MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is reminding motorists to use extra caution during the autumn…
Gov. Moore Announces New Annual Record For Chesapeake Bay Oyster Planting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore today announced that more than 1.7 billion new juvenile oysters have been planted on sanctuary and…
Sports Wagering Contributes $3.2 Million To The State During September
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks that operated during September 2023 combined to generate $3,231,427 in contributions…
Secretary’s Message – October 2023: DNR To Showcase Science This Month
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – When I took the helm as Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources at the beginning of…
Maryland’s Early Muzzleloader Deer Season Begins October 19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season runs from Oct.…
Pheasant Hunting Opportunity Available In Maryland Via Lottery
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites all junior license holders, apprentice license holders, and lapsed hunters to apply…
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report, October 6, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Fall days are here – blue skies, clouds like giant marshmallows, and gobs of sunshine. The only…