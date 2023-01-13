Theft Investigation Underway At Sneade’s Ace Home Center

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD 20657.

The theft occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, around 10:00 a.m.

Investigation revealed the female suspect pictured entered the power tool aisle and place a Dewalt cordless drill and a 3-pack of Dewalt rechargeable batteries into a multi-colored bookbag.

She was seen leaving the store with an adult black male in a gray/silver Lincoln Navigator.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or suspects is asked to contact DFC Wilder at Herschel.Wilder@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 23-2469.

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.