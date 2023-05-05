Theft Suspect Sought For Stealing Debit Card From Leonardtown Dollar General Employee

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:45 pm, the pictured suspect accessed the employee break room at the Dollar General store in Leonardtown and stole a debit card from an employee’s purse.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Elijsha Munn at 301-475-4200, ext. 78169 or email elijsha.munn@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 23290-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.