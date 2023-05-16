Theft Suspect Walks Out With AC Unit And Other Items At Ollie's Bargain Outlet

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:30 pm, the suspect entered the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park. He then put an air conditioning unit and other merchandise in a shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 78066 or email helen.deitrich@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 25220-23.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.