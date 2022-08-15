Theresa Marie Lee, 61 of Avenue, MD passed away on August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 25, 1961 in Paris, France to the late Robert Moody and Scarlet Louise Binsted Moody.

Theresa married her beloved husband Henry Joseph Lee “Dickie” on May 7, 1982 and they were together for 38 years until his passing in 2020. Theresa was a homemaker who enjoyed being there for her husband and children, watching them grow up, teaching them how to cook, watching them make school projects and helping with homework. She enjoyed going to the beach and finding sea glass, seashells and shark teeth. She really loved being at the beach especially when they would go to Florida. She loved going out to dinner and eating seafood. She liked going to car shows; but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild.

She is survived by her children, Tiffany L. Stine (Larry) of Avenue, MD and Earl J. (EJ)Lee (Tammy) of Mechanicsville, MD and her brother Timmy Moody (Nancy) of Charlotte, NC; her 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. with prayers recited by Rev. Dave Beaubien at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.