Thomas Bowles

Thomas Randall Bowles “Randy” 76 of Clements, MD passed away on September 28, 2023 at Georgetown University Hospital with his loving family by his side! He was born on September 18, 1947, in Leonardtown, Md. He was the loving son of the late Susan Alberta Ellis Bowles and John Ignatius Bowles, Sr.

Randy was the loving husband of Karen Marie Gass Bowles, whom he married on May 20, 1972 in Holy Angels Church, Avenue, Md.

Randy is survived by his children Gwendolyn Murphy of Leonardtown, Md, Jason Bowles (Debbie) of Virginia, Sharon Ann Lathroum (Jamie) of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren Deanna Delozier (George), Kayla Bowles, Emily and Gracelyn Murphy, Dominic and Anthony Bowles, Austin, Addison and Dustin Lathroum. Great Grandchildren Bryson, Karson and Henry. Siblings Freddie Bowles (Kitty), Sue Huber (Arnold), Tony Bowles (Pat), Catherine Hill, Denise Lundberg (Paul), Brenda Long (TV), Lucy Elkins (Evan), Jerry Bowles (Punkin), Donnie Bowles (Ellen) and sisters in law Mary Edna Bowles and Peggy Bowles. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Susan Alberta Ellis Bowles & John Ignatius Bowles, Sr and siblings Anna Mae Bowles, “Brother” John I. Bowles, Jr, Sharon Ann Bowles, Jean Russell, Jimmy Bowles, Mary Barone and his very special brother-in-law Bobbie Hill.

He was a lifelong St Mary’s County resident and attended St Joseph Elementary School and Leonardtown High School! Randy started working at Fenwick Motor Company out of high school. He started his own auto repair and paint shop in Clements in 1972. He was a professional in the automotive field and created custom paint jobs for many clients and customers in the County! He retired from the automotive shop in 1990 and went to work on Capitol Hill in the Plumbing Shop where he retired in 2007. After retirement he worked for eight years at the County Landfill!

He enjoyed racing cars, NASCAR, watching Orioles, Nats and Yankees ball games, taking care of his yard and working on anything automotive related! He enjoyed watching his son-in-law Jamie and his grandson Austin at all their races at Potomac Speedway. He loved spending time with friends and family.

The family will receive friends at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, Maryland on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers being recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Coltons Point Rd. Avenue, Maryland on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Interment will Follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Morganza, Maryland.

Serving as pallbearers will be Little Randy Bowles, Wayne Bowles, Robbie Hill, Dominic, Anthony Bowles, Austin and Dustin Lathroum. Honorary pallbearers will be Deanna, Kayla, Emily, Gracelyn and Addison.