Thomas Jerome “Tom” Jalinski, 81 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on October 14, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

Tom was born on October 21, 1941 in Wausau, WI to the late Edwin Jalinski and Gertrude (Westphal) Jalinski.

Tom graduated from Wausau High school/1960. He furthered his education at [University of Milwaukee 1964where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He worked for Oscar Meyer in Wisconsin as a Chemist for 25 years and later for the Department of Defense, Patuxent River, MD for 24 years; retiring in 2021. He married Sandra Lee Wiensch Jalinski on July 4, 1964 in WI. They spent 59 years together and raised two children. Tom and Sandra resided in St. Mary’s County, MD for over 26 years. They enjoyed hiking in Mountains in West Virginia together.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Thomas Jalinski, Jr. (Waynette Smith) of Littleton, Il and Jeffrey Allen Jalinski (Deana Miller Jalinski) of Woodridge, NJ; brothers, Jack Jalinski (Carol) of WI, sister-in-law (Ann Jalinski) of ID, David Jalinski (Bonnie) of WI, and Dale Jalinski (Phyllis) of WI; grandchildren, Jeffrey Jalinski, Tony Maier, John Jalinski, Jacob Jalinski, Brett O’Neil; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Joe Jalinski, Carsin Jalinski, and Aurora Jalinski. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Jalinski; grandson, Tyler Jalinski.

At this time there will be no service.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.