Thomas Leon Tucker, Sr., 78, of Faulkner, MD, peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness on April 17, 2023, surrounded by family.



On August 3, 1944, Thomas was born to Elbert and Amy (Dean) Tucker on the family farm in Bristol, MD.



He married Mary Alice Baker of Baltimore, on August 6, 1966, and went on to have two children, Melinda Lee Rice of Faulkner, MD, and Thomas Leon Tucker, Jr. of Kailua Kona, HI.



Thomas was a lifelong farmer and loved what he did. If he wasn’t farming, he was trapping or hunting. He was a member of the Anne Arundel County Farm Bureau as well as the Charles County Farm Bureau. He was a very active member of the Maryland Fur Trappers and also a past president of the organization. Thomas was appointed to many commissions in Maryland throughout the years, including the Maryland Tobacco Authority. He could be found in Annapolis testifying on behalf of agriculture and wildlife conservation on many occasions. He adored his great-grandsons and spent a lot of time with them. In his retirement, Thomas could be seen daily, driving his truck around the community and checking on the local farmers, especially near and dear to him was his son-in-law, also a farmer, William Leonard Rice, Sr.



Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Elbert and Amy Tucker as well as his three brothers, Elbert Jr, William, and Donald. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, two children, Melinda and Thomas Jr., three grandchildren, Ashley, Robert, and Sarah, two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jaxon, and seven sisters, Betty, Dianne, Elsie, Pauline, Peggy, Bonnie and Beverly.



On April 25, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The following day, April 26, 2023, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow after the service at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Ave, Davidsonville, MD 21035.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charles County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, PO Box 374 La Plata, MD 20646, or the Maryland Fur Trappers Education Program, 28911 Revells Neck Road, Westover, MD 21871.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.