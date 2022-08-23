On August 13, 2022, Thomas Robie Keller of Mechanicsville, MD passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Thomas was born on July 13, 1962, to Robie and June Keller in the city of Washington, DC. In 1980, he graduated from Croom Vocational High School.

After graduation, he worked in various construction fields but found his lifetime career as a Building Service Worker at St. Mary’s County Public Schools for over 11 years. He was passionate about his schools and loved what he did for a living.

In 1985, he met Pamela at a cookout hosted by his parents. On January 31, 1987, they were married and had one child, Jessica Redding (Thomas) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Thomas retired in 2015 after 11 years in the field. While retired, Thomas had time to pursue his love of music, cars, Disney, going to the beach, playing Santa Claus, and spending time with his family. He lived for his family and always wanted to be with them. He was a Mt. Zion United Methodist Church member in Mechanicsville for many years. He loved raising funds for the various groups thereby organizing car shows, auctions, and sweetheart dinners, to name a few. He was awarded the Christian Man of the Year Award in 2013 and the Lifetime Member Award in 2016.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Robie Keller, Jr. and June Keller. He is survived by his wife Pamela Keller of Mechanicsville, MD, his daughter Jessica Redding and husband Thomas of Mechanicsville, MD, brothers Danny Keller of California, and Richard Keller of Charlotte Hall, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madeline Redding, Christian Redding, Allison Redding, and Noah Redding.

Services will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 on August 23, 2022, with Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am with an Interment to follow after the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hungry Team at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.