Thousands Of People Expected In Maryland’s Capital This Weekend For Annual Boat Shows

Credit: Annapolis Boat Shows

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Thousands are expected throughout the weekend to hop on board and explore the latest boat models at the annual Annapolis Boat Shows. Industry experts are on hand to guide boating enthusiasts. There are multi-million dollar yachts you can tour, brand-new vessels premiering, and an electric fleet of boats you can rent.

Organizers and people who attended on the first day of the event (Thursday) advise people to get there early, as parking may be a bit hard to come by later in the day.

City officials say the best parking is at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It’s $10 a day and you can take the free boat show shuttle. Parking is also available at Park Place but spaces are limited. On Saturday and Sunday, there’s the Calvert Street Garage which is free on weekends and Whitmore Garage is offered at a discounted price.

Saturday may be the busiest day in Annapolis as The U.S. Naval Academy is hosting the University of North Texas for a football game at 3:30 pm.

Credit: Annapolis Boat Shows

The show opens up at 10 am each day closing at 6:30 pm today and Saturday. Sunday the boat show wraps up at 5 pm. A free Annapolis Downtown Shuttle is scheduled to run until 11 pm.

Thursday-Saturday and Sunday until 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $23 online or $30 at the gate. Children 7-15 are $10. Kids 6 and under get in for free. They do ask people not to bring pets or strollers for safety reasons.

Sunday is Military Personnel Day with tickets selling for just $20 for anyone with a military ID.

At 5 pm Sunday, the power boats head out and the sailboats move in for the Annual Sailboat Show, October 12th-15th. You’ll be able to check out the largest selection of multihulls than any other boat show in the world! From the tiny Guppy to a 60’ luxury catamaran, there will be over 50 multihulls from 24 different manufacturers.

The Annapolis Boat Show has been a tradition since 1970.

Click here to purchase tickets.

