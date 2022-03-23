LA PLATA, Md. – On March 23, a school resource officer at Milton Somers Middle School was made aware that a student told another student not to come to school because he was going to “shoot it up.”

Officers identified the student who made the threat and contacted the student’s parent. The school resource officer and school administrators are continuing the investigation and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to review the case.

The CCSO is reminding people to report all suspicious activity and for parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Duley at 301-609-3282. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact the CCPS tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.