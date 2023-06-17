Three Flown Out, Driver Ejected, Two Children Injured After Striking Pole In Dameron

DAMERON, Md. – On June 16, 2023, at approximately 9:49 p.m., emergency personnel and police responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road near St. Jeromes Neck Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a pick-up truck off the roadway that had collided with a utility pole, resulting in the driver being ejected and two children being injured. The EMS team requested MEDEVAC transport for one adult male patient and one female pediatric patient, shortly later EMS decided to also fly out the second pediatric patient. Firefighters established a landing zone at St. Michael’s School for MSP Trooper 7.

Both pediatric patients were transported to the hangar at St. Mary’s Regional Airport to meet Maryland State Police, Trooper 2. Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 arrived and transported the adult male patient to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center. Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 arrived and will be transporting the pediatric patients to Children’s Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the collision, and SMECO has been requested to inspect and repair the utility pole.

Use caution in the area, Three Notch Road in the area of St. Jeromes Neck Road is shut down while teams conduct an accident reconstruction.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

