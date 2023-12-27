LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 27, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to southbound Three Notch Road in the area of King James Parkway for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with multiple occupants injured. EMS evaluated the patients on the scene.

A total of three patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care.

Use caution in the area and expect delays.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com