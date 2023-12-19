Three Score In Double Digits As St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Falls To Messiah

BAYAMON, P.R. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team opened action at the Puerto Rico Clasico Monday afternoon (Dec. 18) with three Seahawks putting up double-figure points. St. Mary’s College (5-5) dropped a 78-61 non-conference decision to Messiah University at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez.
How It Happened
- Messiah gave up the first bucket of the game to the Seahawks as sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) connected on a two-point jump shot outside the paint for St. Mary’s one and only lead of the game at 19:33.
- The Falcons worked a 21-7 run over the next nine minutes to stake their biggest lead of the first half (12 points) at 10:36.
- St. Mary’s responded with a 10-0 run to close the gap to 21-17 with less than eight minutes to go in the half as first-year guard James Lerner (Herndon, Va./Maret) capped the run with a two-point jumper for his first points of the game.
- Messiah ended the half by outscoring the Seahawks, 17-12, for a 38-29 halftime advantage.
- The Falcons used a 14-3 start within the first seven minutes of the second half to establish a 52-32 lead and never looked back.
Inside the Box Score
- Messiah fueled its win with 20 fastbreak points while posting a 36-29 rebounding margin.
- The 17-point loss is the second largest margin of defeat for the Seahawks this season.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) hauled in a game-best 13 rebounds for his fourth double-digit rebound game of the season.
- Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) led St. Mary’s with 16 points and two steals.
- Lerner finished with a career-best 12 points as he was 5-of-9 from the field while Henry chipped in 10.
Messiah Game Notes
- Evan Parker led all scorers with 19 as the Falcons ended a two-game skid.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 19 vs. Birmingham-Southern (4-5) – San Juan, P.R. (Coliseo Mario Morales) – 6 p.m. AST (Puerto Rico Clasico)
