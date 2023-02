Photo Courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md – On February 11, 2023 at approximately 10:12 p.m., North Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Dalrymple Rd.

Photo Courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

Units arrived on scene to a three-story, abandoned and unoccupied single-family home.

Firefighters extinguished and cleared the scene by 1:oo a.m.

