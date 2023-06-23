Detectives recovered a semi-automatic handgun, 65 pills of suspected Oxycodone, approximately 3g of suspected cocaine, and approximately 451g of suspected marijuana.

LAUREL, Md. – Three people were arrested and charged following an investigation into CDS trafficking, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department Western District.

On June 14, 2023, detectives executed two search and seizure warrants in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel and the 1700 block of Jacobs Meadow Drive in Severn. During the searches, detectives recovered a semi-automatic handgun, 65 pills of suspected Oxycodone, approximately 3g of suspected cocaine, and approximately 451g of suspected marijuana.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Delano Green of Severn, 32-year-old Reshawn Tillies of Laurel, and 35-year-old Krystal Amanda Cahall of Elkridge. All three were arrested and charged accordingly.

Delano Green has been charged with several firearm and drug offenses which include possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) twice, possession of cannabis in excess of civil limits, use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a handgun on his person, carrying a loaded handgun on his person, carrying a loaded handgun in his vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of firearms in connection with controlled dangerous substances, firearm and drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, and carrying a handgun in his vehicle. Green was held without bond.

Reshawn Tillies has been charged with CDS: distr etc. w/firearm, handgun in vehicle, reg firearm: illegal possession, illegal poss ammo, loaded handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, firearm poss w/felon convict, firearm use/felon-violent crime, CDS: poss cannabis over civil, CDS: possess-not cannabis and CDS: poss w/i dist: narc. Tillies was held without bond.

Krystal Amanda Cahall has been charged with CDS: possess-not cannabis. Cahall was released on her own recognizance.

