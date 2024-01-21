WALDORF, Md. – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred in the 4400 block of Leonardtown Road at approximately 12:56 p.m., on January 20, 2023.

Emergency personnel reported that they found a vehicle on its side with three occupants injured and trapped. Firefighters were able to quickly extricate the trapped occupants and turned them over to EMS for care.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was uninjured. However, two young boys, ages 8 and 15, were transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates on this incident as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com