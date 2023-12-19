Three-Vehicle Collision Leaves Two Women Injured In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On December 18, 2023, at approximately 5:11 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Leonardtown Road in the area of Gough Drive for a serious motor vehicle accident.

A 911 caller reported one person trapped, but bystanders were able to free the trapped woman from the vehicle.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that three vehicles were involved in the accident, resulting in multiple injuries. EMS assessed two women, aged 45 and 52, and transported them to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

