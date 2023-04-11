Toni Lee Long

Toni Lee (Bellere) Long was born on July 10, 1953 in Washington D.C. to the late Louis Bellere and Mary Alice Bowles. They they lived in Accokeek, Maryland and later moved to Hollywood, Florida in the mid 50’s. Her family then moved to Leonardtown, Maryland in 1965, where Toni attended and graduated Chopticon High School with her graduating class of 1971. While attending Chopticon High School she also attended the Tech Center, where she earned her Cosmetology License in hairdressing.

She met her future husband, James H. Long through her older brothers, both Toni and Jimmy soon fell in love, and married on October 10, 1970, at Saint Joseph’s Church in Morganza, Maryland.

Toni is survived by her siblings, Charles (Bucky) Bellere, (Kitty) Daniel Gerald Bellere (Dec.) and his wife Brenda (living), Tommy Bellere (Dec.) and his wife Marion Bellere (Dec.); her many nieces and nephews; her children, Tammy Sue Long (Deceased- Oct. of 2022), and Brandi Lynn Tippet, James Michael (Mickey) Long and his wife Tammy (Wenk) Long, and Donald Christopher Long and his wife Jennifer (Jenn) Long; 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Toni had so many beautiful hobbies; she was an avid crocheter, loved Go-Kart racing, tractor pulling, any kind of board games, playing cards with friends, and fishing and crabbing. She was not scared to pick up a snake with her bare hands. She liked to go on short trips and a weekend dinner out; her favorite restaurant was Olde Towne Steak and Seafood in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was Co-Owner and Bookkeeper and head Go-pher for James H. Long Plumbing and heating. She worked at Jimmy’s side in muddy ditches, messy crawlspaces, freezing and smothering temperatures for over 38 years. She was a dog mother to Bubba who was always at her side, an amazing wife, housekeeper, and a great cook. She was Founder and President of the What’s for Dinner Facebook Group, Secretary of Shop With a Cop from the beginning, and ten year past President of the Third District Optimist Club. Toni and Jimmy had over 52 years of a wonderful and loving life together in Leonardtown, MD from 1970 to 2023.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Dept., C/O Shop With a Cop, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.