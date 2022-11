Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland

BALTIMORE – The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area.

The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC 218 PM EST FRI NOV 11 2022 MDC017-037-VAC099-179-630-112300- /O.EXB.KLWX.TO.A.0569.000000T0000Z-221111T2300Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 569 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND: CHARLES, ST. MARYS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA: CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG KING GEORGE IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA: STAFFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CALIFORNIA, DAHLGREN, FALMOUTH, FREDERICKSBURG, LEXINGTON PARK, ST. CHARLES, AND WALDORF.

Continue to follow for updates.

