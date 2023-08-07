Tornado Watch: Severe Weather Outbreak Expected In Maryland

BALTIMORE – Severe weather outbreak is expected over the mid-atlantic region between 2 pm and 10 pm today, including parts of southern Maryland. Some perspective: This is the first moderate risk for severe weather for much of our forecast area in at least 10 years.

Tornado watch outline update for wt 602 NWS Storm Prediction Center 1:20 pm EDT Aug. 7 2023.

Tornado Watch 602 is in effect until 9:00 pm EDT for the following locations:

Allegany

Anne Arundel

Baltimore

Calvert

Carroll Cecil

Charles

Frederick

Garrett

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

Prince Georges

St. Marys

Washington

An outbreak of severe storms is expected this afternoon and evening across the greater Baltimore/Washington region, with numerous severe thunderstorms expected. There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.

The timing of this outbreak varies with your location. West of the Blue Ridge Mountains, you can expect the storms to arrive between 12 Noon and 3 PM. East of the Blue Ridge Mountains, timing will be from 4 PM to 8 PM. The greater Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan Areas can expect the storms to arrive between 5 PM and 7 PM.

Now is the time to review your severe weather safety procedures for the possibility of dangerous weather today. Do not be outdoors when the storms arrive. When you hear thunder, go indoors to a sturdy building or structure. While seeking shelter indoors, go to the lowest floor to an interior room. Stay away from windows. Those in mobile homes or weaker structures should plan ahead of time to shelter in a stronger shelter. Be prepared for extended power outages, and the potential for some roads to be blocked by fallen trees.

For the after-event cleanup, do not go outside until 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder, otherwise you will be still susceptible to lightning strikes. Be aware of downed power lines and unstable branches and trees.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, weather.gov, or other media for watches and warnings. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning is issued for your area, move to a place of safety, ideally in an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, some of these winds may become locally destructive. Additionally, a few tornadoes and large hail are possible. Isolated instances of flooding are also possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotters should activate for expected severe weather this afternoon and evening. Please relay reports to the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia.