MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – 3:00 P.M. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises you to expect delays due N/B on Three Notch Road, (Rt 235) at S. Sandgates Rd., due to road repairs.

This closure requires a detour of traffic for the next several hours. N/B Rt 235 diverted to S. Sandgates Rd.