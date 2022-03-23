Trail Camera Stolen In Waldorf; Victim Seeking Help From The Community

WALDORF, Md. – A member of the community recently reached out to us in regards to a police report they made late last year, in which one of their trail cameras off of Poplar Hill Road was stolen. But only one of the cameras they had set up was stolen, and they managed to snag a picture with another one.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-3282, and refer to Case No. 2107727 (ID Number 682).
Thou shall not steal .
God sees all.
Looks like a one of Trumps minion could be ccwam or baud . fits the profile
No doubt a Democrap. Always want something for nothing. FJB. TRUMP. 2024
It’s a Samsquanch!
I guess this is a pic of the culprit?
It’s a Yeti.
