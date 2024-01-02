WALDORF, Md. – On January 2, 2024, at approximately 9:10 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Leonardtown Road near Billingsley Road.

According to reports, an Evergreen Disposal trash truck overturned in the median, causing a large fluid leak. The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries.

In response to the fluid leak, HAZMAT teams were called to the scene to assess and contain the situation.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

