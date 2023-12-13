Trio From St. Mary’s College Volleyball Named CSC Academic All-District

Credit: Bill Wood

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Three members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team were honored by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) as members of the CSC Division III Women’s Volleyball Academic All-District® team. It was announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 12).



The 2023 Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball Teams, selected by CSC, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes women’s volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.



Outstanding student-athletes are nominated for Academic All-District® recognition by communications directors and must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average and meet high athletic standards.



Senior Meghan Stevens (Westminster, Md./Homeschooled), junior Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, Md./Leonardtown), and sophomore Alayna Sievert (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) garnered the honor for the 2023 season.



Stevens is the lone repeat selection.



Stevens, a biology and environmental studies double major with a 3.664 GPA, paced the Seahawks in multiple categories with team-bests of 319 digs, 278 points, and 233 kills while adding a third-best 38 service aces and 13.0 total blocks. The 5-7 outside hitter served as a team captain this season. She earned All-United East Conference Second Team honors for her strong play this season.



Matthews holds a 3.631 GPA as a biology major. The 5-9 middle blocker contributed 118 points, 98 kills 34 total blocks, and 32 digs during her junior campaign.



A team captain this season, Sievert owns a 4.0 GPA as a mathematics major and educational studies minor. The 5-6 setter led the squad with 319 assists while chipping in a third-best 38 service aces. She also added 176 digs and three block assists.



St. Mary’s College finished the 2023 campaign with a 12-16 (2-4 UEC) overall record and finished as the No. 4 seed in the 2023 United East Conference Volt Division Championship Tournament. The Seahawks bowed out in the semifinals at No. 1 seed Gallaudet University (Nov. 7).



The 12 victories mark the first time since 2018 that St. Mary’s has notched double-digit wins. The Seahawks gained a conference championship tournament berth for the first time since 2019 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.



