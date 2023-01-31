Trivia Troupe Spreads Fun And Games Throughout Southern Maryland

Photos courtesy of Southern Maryland Trivia

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – In August of 2022, long-time friends and collaborators Ernie Riviere, Carlton Silvestro, and George Erskine sat down together and came up with the brilliant idea to combine all of their talent to create one exceptional product. The end result was an exclusively southern Maryland trivia entertainment experience. Their realized dream now boasts seven trivia events each week at various local businesses.

Erskine began his career in trivia, DJing, and other entertainment ventures in 2003. In 2009 he founded his own company Invincible Entertainment. He jokes, “I’m the longest tooth in the group, I guess you could say.” He began hosting a weekly trivia night at Leonardtown Cigars, thanks to the owner Jackie. Once the demand began to expand, he reached out to Silvestro and Riviere to create their company Southern Maryland Trivia. They shared, “We seek to combine our forces and put it under one banner.”

Silvestro has been hosting trivia for nine years. He first got into it by participating in trivia nights until one night when the host asked him if he would help and the rest is history. The company that he currently owns by himself is Silvestro Entertainment. Riviere owns his own company called Bright Eyes Entertainment which he opened in 2021 that features both trivia and karaoke.

Southern Maryland Trivia seeks to provide a week night of fun for their patrons and to give local businesses the opportunity to have access to those same people. They shared with the BayNet, “We wanted to create something that was not only beneficial for us, but also to the local community. We’re all really proud to give back to the area as a whole.” Each member of the company has their own distinct style for each trivia night that they host. The three of them took the best parts of their trivia games and created an epic night out of those ideas. Three of Erskine’s employees also help with hosting some of the events – Paris Stoltz, Joseph Link, and Kelsey Backscheider.

What differentiates their company from other trivia organizations is that they track the scores of all of the trivia attendees throughout the year and then host an invite-only championship tournament for the top competitors. This past year’s competition offered over $1000 in prize money to the winners. They expanded their typical trivia format from seven rounds to ten rounds and increased the difficulty of the questions that were asked. This year’s champions were The Southern Maryland Friends Group.

The trio shares this sentiment for anyone who has never tried trivia before, but is curious – “You’re here to have a good time. In trivia, you shouldn’t be striving to win, just striving to have a good time with the people you came out with on a weeknight. We are ultimately there to be entertainment and to put on a good show for them. Even if you don’t like trivia, give it a shot. If nothing else, you’ve got to eat dinner somewhere.”

For more information on Southern Maryland Trivia, please visit their website here.

