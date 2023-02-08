Eric Thomas speaks to CCPS students. (Photo from Andraé Townsel via Facebook)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In November of last year, controversy surrounded the Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel’s idea to take multiple students to the National Football League’s (NFL) biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl.

However, 20 Calvert County students will be making a trip to Glendale, Arizona for this Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reportedly, five students from each Calvert high school, including all four principals will be attending the game. The students were selected from approximately 200 students in the program based on gains in academic achievement.

The students are a part of “The Playbook” program, which is a remediation program run by Eric Thomas, a famous motivational speaker.

Eric Thomas visited Calvert County schools last year, after the Calvert Board of Education approved a $344,000 contract with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”

In February of last year, Thomas took five students from Lansing, Michigan to the Super Bowl as part of this program.

Rumors started spreading, saying the $344,000 was for a Super Bowl junket. This caused the Calvert County Commissioners to send Townsel a letter stating their concerns about the contract.

Townsel later explained that the $344,000 was used to pay for the in-person motivational speakers. He also explained that the Super Bowl initiative did not involve any of that money and that Eric Thomas himself would be paying for the trip.

There is no word on whether the Playbook Program will be renewed. The decision will reportedly be made after the program’s results are evaluated and the next budget is approved.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com