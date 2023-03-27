SEVERN, Md. – On March 26, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Tomlinson Court in Severn.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one juvenile and two adult victims inside residences in the 8200 block of Durness Court and 8200 block of Monaegan Court. The victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were immediately given aid by the first responding officers. They were then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the victims are identified as a 14-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, and a 34-year-old male. One of the victims reportedly sustained possible life-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings were recovered from the crime scene. Western District detectives are currently investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

