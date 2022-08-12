Alexa Kirsten Freeman and Kevil Casswell Gregory

LUSBY, Md. – On August 2, 2022, DFC N. Buckler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Laurel Way and Bay View Drive in Lusby.

Contact was made with the occupants, Kevil Casswell Gregory, age 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freeman, age 27, both of Lusby, MD.

Both Gregory and Freeman initially failed to provide identification. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert.

While a search of Gregory’s person was being conducted, Gregory took off running and a foot pursuit ensued.

Gregory was observed retrieving something from his shoe and seen ripping open a plastic bag, dumping the contents out in a grassy area. Gregory was taken into custody and escorted back to the original traffic stop.

Deputies recovered a large plastic tie-off containing 13 crack cocaine rocks totaling 3 grams and 15.5 grams of marijuana. CDS and CDS paraphernalia was recovered from Freeman’s wallet.

Both subjects were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Gregory was charged with;

CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Obstructing and Hindering an Arrest, and Altering Physical Evidence. Freeman was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.