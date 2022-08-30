Two Blue Crabs Players On The Verge Of Franchise History

WALDORF, Md. – Blue Crabs first basemen Jared Walker and outfielder Jack Sundberg are on the verge of breaking the Blue Crabs single season record for most walks in a season. Jermaine Mitchell has held the record for most walks in a Blue Crabs season since 2014, with 75 walks.

Walker was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The left-handed batter was a part of the Dodgers farm system from 2014 to 2019 before joining the Blue Crabs for the 2022 season. Jared Walker has been impressive all year, playing in nearly every game so far this season. Despite batting .233, Walker currently sits at 74 walks, just one shy of tying the franchise record. The power hitter has been leading the Blue Crabs all season with home runs as well (15).

Jack Sundberg was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 2016 MLB draft out of the University of Connecticut. After four seasons in the Nationals farm system, Sundberg signed with the Blue Crabs for the 2022 season. The speedy outfielder has already had a historic season for the Atlantic League North Division First Half Champions, breaking the single season record for stolen bases earlier in August. Sundberg currently sits at 39 stolen bases and 74 walks, also just one shy of tying the franchise record.

Jared Walker and Jack Sundberg each sit one walk away from tying the franchise record of 75 set by Jermaine Mitchell in 2014. Walker and Sundberg have been neck and neck throughout the entire season when it comes to walks. With the Blue Crabs traveling to Charleston to take on the Dirty Birds tomorrow, both Sundberg and Walker will have the opportunity to not only break the record, but to extend it with three weeks left in the 2022 regular season.

The Blue Crabs have already secured their spot for the 2022 playoffs by winning the first half of the Atlantic League season. The Blue Crabs will start the playoffs on the road for the first two games of a five-game series against the winner of the Second Half North Division champions or a wild card team if the Blue Crabs win the Second Half North Division title.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs call Regency Furniture Stadium home in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Kevin Mitchell, 301-638-9788 EX 210

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com