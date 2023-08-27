Two Charles County Free Scrap Tire Disposal Events Scheduled In September

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Environmental Resources Division invites residents to get rid of scrap tires free of charge at the Scrap Tire Drop-off Day event on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 30. Collection times are 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf).

Charles County residents may recycle up to 10 scrap tires. All tire types will be accepted except Track tires. This disposal event is not available to commercial vehicles and businesses.

Each person dropping off tires should be prepared to show proof of residency. In addition to scrap tires being unsightly, scrap tire piles can spark fires and are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/scraptireday or call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.