Two Children Missing From Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female.

Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Neveah or Natasha Salgado, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Natasha Salgado, 13 y/o black female.

Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the company of missing person Neveah Salgado.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Natasha Salgado, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.