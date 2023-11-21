Two Crashes Occur Within Minutes In Hollywood, Woman Airlifted To Trauma Center 

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On November 20, 2023, at approximately 7:13 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Mervell Dean Road in the area of Clark’s Landing Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a three-vehicle collision with multiple occupants reportedly injured. EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for one occupant who sustained injuries.

Another patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care. All other occupants involved in the incident declined medical care.

EMS transported the patient 45-year-old female by ground to St. Mary’s Regional Airport to meet Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 at the hangar. She was then airlifted to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Shortly later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., another motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles occurred on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Hollywood Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the two-vehicle collision with one occupant injured. EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

SMCSO Advisory: AVOID Rt 235/Hollywood Rd for the next hour due to an Accident and Mervell Dean Rd at Clarkes Dean Rd. will be shut down temporarily due to an accident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com