GAMBRILLS, Md. – On March 12, 2023, at about 12:15 a.m., a crash occurred between a tow truck and a sedan on southbound Crain Highway near westbound Maryland Route 32.

According to the investigation, a 2013 Freightliner tow truck traveling southbound on Crain Highway collided with the rear-end of a 2010 Honda sedan. The impact caused both vehicles to lose control and veer off the right side of the road, eventually hitting trees.

The crash resulted in two fatalities. The driver of the Honda, Irene Nkechi Onwukwe, a 54-year-old resident of Glendale, Maryland, and the rear-seat passenger Josephine Monyei, an 85-year-old resident of Glendale, Maryland, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the Honda, a 62-year-old woman from White Plains, Maryland, was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 1 to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 45-year-old man from Churchton, Maryland, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com