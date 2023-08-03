GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two people have died and one injured following a motor vehicle collision in Glen Burnie, Maryland on August 1, 2023.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Ritchie Highway at Norfolk Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford SUV was traveling southbound on Ritchie Highway when a 2016 Toyota sedan traveling northbound on Ritchie Highway attempted to make a left turn onto Norfolk Road, colliding with the Ford.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Steven Davis and a 31-year-old woman, both residents of Glen Burnie, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The passenger was later pronounced deceased. Notifications are pending for the passenger.

On August 2, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed that Daniel Steven Davis died due to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old woman from Annapolis, suffered minor injuries. The passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Annapolis, was unharmed.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section is investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

