BRYANTOWN, Md – On May 13, 2023 at approximately 8:31 p.m., units responded to Bryantown in the area of Mill Spring Ct for possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning in a family home.

Police arrived on the scene but did not want to enter the residence until EMS arrived.

The caller advised that she arrived at the residence and saw the male leaned forward on the couch and thought that he was sleeping. She made contact with the female in the residence and she was slumped over on the edge of the bed with her eyes remaining open.

CPR instructions were given to her 2 sons that were going to make their way into the residence

Both of the patients were taken outside and the residence was evacuated. Firefighters evaluated the house and reported there was a 20% level reading of Carbon Monoxide in the residence.

We will provide updates as they become available.

