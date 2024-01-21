Two Flown Out, 5-Year-Old Injured After Serious Head-On Collision In Park Hall

PARK HALL, Md. – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred on January 20, 2024, around 10:27 p.m., resulting in three people injured and two airlifted to a trauma center.

The collision took place on Park Hall Road near Courtneyville Road. Responding crews found two vehicles in a ditch, involved in a head-on collision. On the scene, EMS evaluated three occupants, two adults and one child. Both drivers required immediate medical care and a MEDEVAC was requested.

Due to a confrontation, the drivers were not recommended to fly together. Alongside the drivers, a 5-year-old child was injured and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Firefighters established the landing zone at Park Hall Elementary School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7 and Trooper 2. Both adult patients were flown to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for further treatment.

Updates on this incident will be provided as they become available.

