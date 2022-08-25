Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road

CHAPTICO, Md. –  On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. 

Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on collision in the roadway.  

They also located one subject who was trapped with serious injuries. Firefighters secured the vehicle and extracted the patient. A Charles County Sheriff Officer first on the scene requested two MEDEVAC’s for a total of two patients age 54 and 24. 

Crews secured the landing zone at County Lakes Park. Maryland State Police Trooper 7 and 2 arrived and transported both patients to Capital Region Trauma Center. 
 

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the collision. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.  

  1. That road needs speed cameras and more patrols period! There are way too many accidents on that stretch of roadway

